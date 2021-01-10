apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Reaches $5.34 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $770,593.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

