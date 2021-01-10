Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

