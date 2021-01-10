Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

APEN stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

