Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.44. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

