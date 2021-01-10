Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to announce $197.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. Archrock posted sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $872.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 88.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 617,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

