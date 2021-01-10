Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Archrock by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

