Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.