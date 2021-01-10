Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $335.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.64.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $307.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $753,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,007 shares of company stock worth $86,947,130. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Arista Networks by 392.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 87.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

