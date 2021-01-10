ARK Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 41,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 10,876 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $145.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71.

