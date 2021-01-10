ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $903,763. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,049,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,085,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

