Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) (LON:ASLR) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Shares of Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) (LON:ASLR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $31.50. Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 210,397 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.18. The company has a market cap of £33.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.24.

About Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) (LON:ASLR)

Asimilar Group Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asimilar Group Plc (ASLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.