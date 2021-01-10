ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at DZ Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $508.74 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $514.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in ASML by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

