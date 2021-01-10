Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.94 ($17.58).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

