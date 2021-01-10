Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE AGO opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

