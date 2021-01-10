Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti raised their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 153,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,005. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $66.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.