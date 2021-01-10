Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

