Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ARGGD stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $138.80.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

