ATB Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP)

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1,810.00 target price on the stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial set a C$1,540.00 price objective on Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,516.72 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$435.03 and a 52-week high of C$1,658.79. The stock has a market cap of C$184.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,412.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,341.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62.

In other Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total transaction of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.