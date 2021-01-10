Atheios Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market cap of $13,112.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.56 or 0.03362371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00448885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.94 or 0.01594744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00443520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00235282 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

