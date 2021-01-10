Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athene in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ATH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

