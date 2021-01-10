AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 61000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

