Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Shares Gap Down to $144.00

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.00, but opened at $131.50. Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at $137.15, with a volume of 1,701,990 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £338.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

In related news, insider Alastair Smith sold 248,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £447,377.40 ($584,501.44).

About Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

