Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Hits $619,374.37

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Aventus has a market cap of $619,374.37 and $67,855.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.04029785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00321336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

