Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given “Buy” Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.