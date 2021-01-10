Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded at S&P Equity Research

S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.00.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

