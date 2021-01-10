Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

