Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Achieves $30.98 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $30.98 million and $6.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

