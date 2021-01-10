Axie Infinity Shards Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.