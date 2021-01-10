AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 182,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

