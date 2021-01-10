B. Riley Boosts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $26.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $929.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.51.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.