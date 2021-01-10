B. Riley Boosts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $42.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 in the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

