B. Riley Raises TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target to $19.00

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

TSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 166.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 156.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in TriState Capital by 258.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TriState Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

