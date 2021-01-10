B. Riley Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWBI. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

