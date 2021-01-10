Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Financial Contrast

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bally’s and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Bally’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 2.76 $55.13 million $1.81 26.17 Century Casinos $218.23 million 0.89 -$19.16 million ($0.65) -10.09

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Century Casinos -26.11% -58.86% -10.84%

Summary

Bally’s beats Century Casinos on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

