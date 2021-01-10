Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE BMA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 172,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

