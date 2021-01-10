Band Protocol Hits Market Cap of $199.22 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $199.22 million and approximately $213.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 51% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $9.72 or 0.00024638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.