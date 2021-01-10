Barclays Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 269,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,003.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 164,444 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

