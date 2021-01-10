Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 161.21 ($2.11).

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 152.92 ($2.00) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.08.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

