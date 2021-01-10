Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

