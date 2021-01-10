Basid Coin Market Cap Hits $346.35 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Basid Coin has a market cap of $346.35 million and $1.41 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,752,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

