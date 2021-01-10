Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

