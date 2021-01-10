Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.22.

ACMR stock opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ACM Research by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

