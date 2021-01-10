Beowulf Achieves Market Cap of $14.10 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $34,678.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

