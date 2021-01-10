Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of BRY opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

