BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $144,077.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00110915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,211.33 or 0.86509424 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.