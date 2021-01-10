BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BG Staffing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. BG Staffing has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $139.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BG Staffing will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

