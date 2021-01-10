BidaskClub Downgrades Graco (NYSE:GGG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 69.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.