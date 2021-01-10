BidaskClub Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $295,642.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at $203,919,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,597 shares of company stock worth $5,424,893. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

