BidaskClub Lowers China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Distance Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE DL opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. China Distance Education has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

