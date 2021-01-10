BidaskClub Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SBS opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,006 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,072,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 316,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

